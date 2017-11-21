Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed that Keenum would start Thursday's game against the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

In the days leading up to the Vikings' Week 11 game against the Rams, Zimmer was initially reluctant to commit to Keenum as the team's starting quarterback, but ultimately gave the nod to the 29-year-old. Keenum remained his typically steady self in the Vikings' 24-7 victory, completing 27 of 38 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown to earn some more leash in his starting role. While Keenum isn't a Pro Bowl-level talent, his 66 percent completion rate and 12:5 TD:INT in nine appearances this season has been more than serviceable. It may take a bad outing or two before Keenum is at serious risk of losing his job to a healthy Teddy Bridgewater.