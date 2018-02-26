The Vikings don't intend to use their franchise tag on Keenum before the March 6, allowing the quarterback to instead hit unrestricted free agency, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The franchise tag for quarterbacks is projected at around $23 million in 2018, so the Vikings weren't eager to pony up to retain Keenum at that price coming off just one season as a full-time starter, albeit an effective one. Minnesota's reluctance to use the tag on Keenum doesn't necessarily indicate the club isn't interested in retaining the 30-year-old, but he may rate as a fallback option at this point in the event the Vikings aren't able to ink the top quarterback available on the market in Kirk Cousins, who isn't expected to receive the franchise tag from Washington after the Redskins agreed earlier this offseason to acquire Alex Smith from the Chiefs.