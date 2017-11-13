Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he has a plan for Week 11 against the Rams, but he declined to specify whether than plan features Keenum or Teddy Bridgewater as the starter, ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin reports.

Keenum completed 21 of 29 passes for 304 yards and four scores in Sunday's 38-30 win over the Redskins, but his interceptions on back-to-back drives in the second half opened a window for Washington to make a comeback. While Keenum seemingly has played well enough to keep the starting job -- at least for another week -- the Vikings may be anxious to see how Bridgewater looks in a game for the first time since 2015. It's an unusual situation for a likely playoff team on a five-game winning streak, with Keenum, Bridgewater and Sam Bradford (knee) all slated to become unrestricted free agents after the season. Minnesota's tough schedule over the next four weeks should ensure that winning continues to take precedent over talent evaluation, though the Vikings can always take Bridgewater for a brief spin and then turn back to Keenum if it doesn't work out. If recent history is any guide, Zimmer probably won't name his Week 11 starter any earlier than Wednesday.