Keenum completed 25 of 33 passes for 369 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Buccaneers. He also gained 18 yards on six rushes.

To say that Keenum's effort came out of nowhere would likely be an understatement, as he looked like a completely different quarterback than the one who struggled to a pedestrian 167-yard passing day against the Steelers in Week 2. The 29-year-old extended his winning streak against the Bucs to three games with the victory and led the Vikings on scoring drives of seven, 13 and six plays in the first half. He spread the ball around effectively as well, hitting eight different pass catchers and connecting with Stefon Diggs twice and veteran Jarius Wright once for his scoring throws. With Sam Bradford's status for Week 4 murky at best, Keenum may be called upon again to helm the offense against the division-rival Lions.