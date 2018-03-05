Keenum could draw interest from the Broncos, Browns, Cardinals and Vikings, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

With the Vikings shaping up as the early favorites for Kirk Cousins, it won't come as any surprise if Keenum is forced to find a new team. In addition to the franchises mentioned above, the Jets and Bills figure to be in the market for quarterbacks. Keenum will be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 14.