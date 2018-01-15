Keenum completed 25 of 40 passes for 318 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round victory over the Saints.

Keenum marched the Vikings offense up and down the field throughout the first two quarters of play, setting up both Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon for rushing touchdowns to put Minnesota up 17-0 at half. However, the Saints defense tightened up thereafter and Keenum couldn't get much of anything going before hitting Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard, game-winning touchdown as time expired. While it wasn't a huge statistical outing for the quarterback -- especially since the bulk of his fantasy production came on the last play of regulation -- Keenum did just enough to advance his team to next weekend's NFC championship game against the top-seeded Eagles. DFS owners considering the 29-year-old quarterback should keep in mind that Philadelphia boasted one of the NFL's best defenses during the regular season, allowing just 3.8 yards per rush (sixth-lowest in the league) and 6.5 yards per pass attempt (third-lowest).