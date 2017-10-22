Keenum completed 20 of 31 passes for 188 yards and an interception in Sunday's 24-16 win over Baltimore. He added a nine-yard run during the contest.

Keenum was able to take a backseat for much of Sunday's game as Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon ran over Baltimore. That's pretty much been Keenum's MO this season. His monster outing against Tampa Bay in Week 3 aside, Keenum has averaged just 6.07 yards per attempt and has a TD:INT ratio of 2:2. The mystery surrounding Sam Bradford's knee makes it likely that Keenum will get another shot next week against Cleveland, but Teddy Bridgewater's rapid recovery means that Keenum might turn back into a pumpkin as soon after the proceeding bye.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...