Vikings' Case Keenum: Solid in win
Keenum completed 20 of 31 passes for 188 yards and an interception in Sunday's 24-16 win over Baltimore. He added a nine-yard run during the contest.
Keenum was able to take a backseat for much of Sunday's game as Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon ran over Baltimore. That's pretty much been Keenum's MO this season. His monster outing against Tampa Bay in Week 3 aside, Keenum has averaged just 6.07 yards per attempt and has a TD:INT ratio of 2:2. The mystery surrounding Sam Bradford's knee makes it likely that Keenum will get another shot next week against Cleveland, but Teddy Bridgewater's rapid recovery means that Keenum might turn back into a pumpkin as soon after the proceeding bye.
