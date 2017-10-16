Keenum completed 24 of 38 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Packers. He also rushed twice for 15 yards.

Despite not having Stefon Diggs (groin) at his disposal and also losing Michael Floyd to an in-game calf injury, Keenum managed to lead the Vikings to another victory. The 29-year-old was able to connect with six different pass catchers overall, with his most effective target being Adam Thielen (nine receptions, 97 yards). With rumors earlier Sunday that starting quarterback Sam Bradford's bone bruise could be a lot worse than is being reported, Keenum could be in for a long-term stint behind center. A possible wrench in those plans comes in the form of one Teddy Bridgewater (knee), however, as the 2014 first-round pick is expected to pass his physical Monday and resume practicing next week. If Bridgewater is eventually deemed healthy enough to be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list over the subsequent 21 days, Keenum will have formidable competition for the top job.