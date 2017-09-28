Keenum will start Sunday's game versus the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Head coach Mike Zimmer relayed Thursday that Sam Bradford won't play in Week 4 as a result of a bone bruise in his left knee, handing the keys to the offense to Keenum for a third straight game. Keenum has been hit or miss in two starts to date, posting a putrid 167 yards at Pittsburgh in Week 2 before exploding for a career-best 369 yards this past Sunday against the Buccaneers. He'll more than likely settle somewhere in the middle this weekend against Detroit's 22nd-ranked pass defense.