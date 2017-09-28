Vikings' Case Keenum: Starting again Sunday
Keenum will start Sunday's game versus the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Head coach Mike Zimmer relayed Thursday that Sam Bradford won't play in Week 4 as a result of a bone bruise in his left knee, handing the keys to the offense to Keenum for a third straight game. Keenum has been hit or miss in two starts to date, posting a putrid 167 yards at Pittsburgh in Week 2 before exploding for a career-best 369 yards this past Sunday against the Buccaneers. He'll more than likely settle somewhere in the middle this weekend against Detroit's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
