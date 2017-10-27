Keenum will start at quarterback Sunday against the Browns.

Keenum will get another start this week with Sam Bradford (knee) out for the third straight contest. Keenum dealt with a chest injury that slowed him at Wednesday's practice, but he was able to practice fully the last two games and is not listed on the Vikings' final injury report, so he should not be limited Sunday. Keenum has held his own as the starting quarterback, but it remains to be seen if he will hold onto the job after this week, as both Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater (knee) could return to practice following the Vikings' Week 9 bye.