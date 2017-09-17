Vikings' Case Keenum: Starting in Week 2
Keenum will start in place of Sam Bradford (knee) on Sunday at Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The "will he or won't he play" has been answered for Bradford, who will yield the offense to the direction of Keenum. In five campaigns between the Texans and Rams, Keenum started 24 of his 26 appearances, averaging 216 yards per start and posting a 24:20 TD:INT ratio overall.
More News
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Struggles to produce versus Steelers•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Expected to start against Steelers•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Another solid preseason game•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Solid preseason debut•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Signing with Minnesota•
-
Rams' Case Keenum: Inactive in Week 17 versus Cardinals•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...