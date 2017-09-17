Keenum will start in place of Sam Bradford (knee) on Sunday at Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The "will he or won't he play" has been answered for Bradford, who will yield the offense to the direction of Keenum. In five campaigns between the Texans and Rams, Keenum started 24 of his 26 appearances, averaging 216 yards per start and posting a 24:20 TD:INT ratio overall.