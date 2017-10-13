Keenum will start Sunday's game against the Packers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

On Friday, the Vikings ruled out Sam Bradford, who aggravated the bone bruise in his left knee Monday at Chicago. In that contest, Keenum replaced Bradford after halftime and proceeded to rack up 140 yards and one touchdown through the air en route to a 20-17 win. While he won't have Stefon Diggs (groin) at his disposal against the Packers' sixth-ranked pass defense, Keenum has nonetheless cobbled together the ninth-best quarterback rating (97.6) on the season.