Keenum completed 20 of 37 pass attempts for 167 yards during Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers.

Pressed into action because of an injury to Sam Bradford (knee), Keenum struggled to make plays downfield and wound up averaging a measly 4.4 yards per attempt. The length of a potential absence for Bradford has been surrounded by murky details, but Keenum's performance Sunday indicates that he shouldn't be relied upon as a fantasy starter. If he remains the top option for Week 3, a home matchup against the Buccaneers is on tap.