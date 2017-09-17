Vikings' Case Keenum: Struggles to produce versus Steelers
Keenum completed 20 of 37 pass attempts for 167 yards during Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers.
Pressed into action because of an injury to Sam Bradford (knee), Keenum struggled to make plays downfield and wound up averaging a measly 4.4 yards per attempt. The length of a potential absence for Bradford has been surrounded by murky details, but Keenum's performance Sunday indicates that he shouldn't be relied upon as a fantasy starter. If he remains the top option for Week 3, a home matchup against the Buccaneers is on tap.
