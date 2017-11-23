Keenum completed 21 of 30 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns during Thursday's 30-23 win over the Lions. He also rushed seven times for 20 yards and a score.

This was just the fourth multi-touchdown game of the season for Keenum, but with seven consecutive wins, it's difficult to nitpick his play for the Vikings. Minnesota's bread and butter is its rushing attack and strong defense, so Keenum will likely continue to have some game-to-game inconsistency moving forward. Still, this monster showing serves as another example that he's a solid fantasy option for upcoming favorable matchups. Additionally, as long as the Vikings are winning, it would seem more and more unlikely that Teddy Bridgewater will replace Keenum under center in the immediate future.