Keenum completed 28 of 48 pass attempts for 271 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 38-7 loss to the Eagles.

Keenum struggled for much of the afternoon, completing just 58 percent of his passes for 5.6 yards per attempt. He threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph on the opening drive of the game, but he thew a pick-six later in the quarter and was intercepted again on the final possession, with the game already out of hand. Keenum put together a strong regular season, setting career highs in every single offensive category, and came within a game of leading his team to the Super Bowl. Those things should play up his value on the free-agent market, and it remains to be seen of the Vikings elect to bring him back after his breakout campaign.

