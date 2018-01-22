Vikings' Case Keenum: Throws two interceptions in blowout loss
Keenum completed 28 of 48 pass attempts for 271 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 38-7 loss to the Eagles.
Keenum struggled for much of the afternoon, completing just 58 percent of his passes for 5.6 yards per attempt. He threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph on the opening drive of the game, but he thew a pick-six later in the quarter and was intercepted again on the final possession, with the game already out of hand. Keenum put together a strong regular season, setting career highs in every single offensive category, and came within a game of leading his team to the Super Bowl. Those things should play up his value on the free-agent market, and it remains to be seen of the Vikings elect to bring him back after his breakout campaign.
More News
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Sneaks past Saints in closing seconds•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Efficient in regular-season finale•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Tosses one TD on Saturday•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Just three incompletions in dominant win•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Locked in as Week 15 starter•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Two scores, three turnovers Sunday•
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...