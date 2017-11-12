Keenum completed 21 of 29 passes for 304 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions in Sunday's 38-30 win over Washington.

Washington has given plenty of top-shelf quarterbacks trouble this season, including Russell Wilson and Derek Carr. During parts of Sunday, however, Keenum -- Minnesota's starter only because of the bad knees of Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater -- looked like Joe Montana with four touchdown passes in the first 33 minutes of the game. He has now thrown multiple touchdowns in back-to-back games after just one such performance in his first six outings of the year. He cooled off in the second half and threw a pair of late interceptions to help Washington claw back into the game, but Keenum is looking good in Pat Shurmur's horizontal offense, particularly on the move, from which he tossed three of his scores. The activation of Bridgewater will draw headlines, but how itchy can Minnesota's trigger finger be when Keenum has led the team to five straight victories?