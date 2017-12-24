Keenum completed 14 of 25 passes for 139 yards and one touchdown during Saturday's 16-0 victory at Green Bay.

Overall, Keenum's stat line wasn't impressive by any metric, but he managed the game once again, avoiding a turnover for the ninth time in 14 appearances this season. In fact, the 139 passing yards marked his fewest in any game this season and were joined by four carries for minus-two yards. He salvaged his day, though, with a TD connection with Stefon Diggs to conclude the Vikings' third drive of the evening and set the tone for yet another win. If the Vikings emerge from this weekend with the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs -- a Panthers loss or tie Sunday and an Eagles win Monday will ensure it -- Keenum likely will hand off QB duties to backup Teddy Bridgewater in Week 17.