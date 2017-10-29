Keenum completed 27 of 43 passes for 288 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 33-16 win over the Browns.

Keenum notched a season high in pass attempts as the Browns hung close for three quarters, finishing with his second-highest yardage output of the year. While he wasn't incredibly efficient through the air, the volume played up thanks to touchdown connections with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph. Keenum, who failed to top 200 yards in two of his previous three games, has yet to string together consistently effective performances as the starter this year. He's still guided the team to a four-game win streak heading into the upcoming bye, but it remains to be seen whether he or Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will get the nod in Week 10 against the Redskins.