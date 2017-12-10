Keenum completed 27 of 44 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Carolina. He also scrambled five times for 40 yards and lost a fumble.

While Keenum was picked off on a deep ball intended for Adam Thielen on the opening drive, he made amends with an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph on the next possession. The quarterback threw another interception while targeting Stefon Diggs in the fourth quarter, but looked Thielen's way with more success on a 52-yard touchdown on the next drive and added a successful two-point conversion to Blake Bell. While a late winning drive by Carolina ended up rendering Minnesota's comeback moot, Keenum once again provided a serviceable fantasy performance despite the mistake-filled effort.