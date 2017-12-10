Vikings' Case Keenum: Two scores, three turnovers Sunday
Keenum completed 27 of 44 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Carolina. He also scrambled five times for 40 yards and lost a fumble.
While Keenum was picked off on a deep ball intended for Adam Thielen on the opening drive, he made amends with an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph on the next possession. The quarterback threw another interception while targeting Stefon Diggs in the fourth quarter, but looked Thielen's way with more success on a 52-yard touchdown on the next drive and added a successful two-point conversion to Blake Bell. While a late winning drive by Carolina ended up rendering Minnesota's comeback moot, Keenum once again provided a serviceable fantasy performance despite the mistake-filled effort.
More News
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Throws two scores versus Falcons•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Getting another start•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Tames Detroit defense in win•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Named Week 12 starter•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Positioned for another start•
-
Vikings' Case Keenum: Keeps on rolling in Week 11 win•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...