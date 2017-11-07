Keenum will start at quarterback Sunday in the Vikings' game against the Redskins, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Keenum has gone 4-2 in his six starts and shined in his lone appearance in relief Sam Bradford (knee) this season, completing 63.9 percent of his passes while posting a 7:3 TD:INT. Bradford hasn't made much notable progress in his recovery coming out of the Vikings' bye week and is without a timetable to return, but despite his success thus far, Keenum may soon face a new challenger for the starting role in Teddy Bridgewater (knee), who is set to be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday and act as the backup in Week 10. Given that Bridgewater has impressed the Vikings' brass since returning to practice in October and was once viewed as a franchise quarterback, Keenum probably won't have as much margin for error as the Vikings kick off the second half of their season. That being said, unless Keenum's performance takes a dramatic dip, it's unlikely that head coach Mike Zimmer will deviate from what has been a winning formula to date.