Jones was arrested Tuesday on probable cause of felony theft and misdemeanor domestic assault, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Jones is already facing a four-game suspension to start the season for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances. Now that he's dealing with legal woes as well, it wouldn't surprise if the Vikings opted to cut ties with the depth wideout. Per GM Rick Spielman, "We are aware of the situation involving Cayleb Jones and are in the process of gathering more information. Further comment will be provided at the appropriate time."