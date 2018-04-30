Vikings' Cayleb Jones: Draws four-game suspension
Jones has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the Pioneer Press reports.
Jones, who was on the Vikings' practice squad last season, will be permitted to compete in all of the team's offseason and preseason practices, as well as exhibition games. Once eligible to return from his suspension, Jones' roster prospects will hinge on the health of the team's wideout corps at that juncture.
