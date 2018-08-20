Jones (suspension) had two receptions for 23 yards on three targets in Saturday's preseason loss to Jacksonville. Jones could be a leading candidate to make the roster after a strong training camp, ESPN 1500 am Twin Cities reports.

Jones will miss the first four games of the regular season due to a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. He could win the third receiver role after the suspension as the job battle looks wide open, but it may take him awhile to work his way into the offense after missing time.