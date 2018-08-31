Jones was released by Minnesota.

This is no surprise given his recent legal woes. Jones was arrested Tuesday on probable cause of felony theft and misdemeanor domestic assault. Jones was already facing a four-game suspension to start the season for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...

  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...

  • patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

    QB Tiers 5.0

    The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...