Vikings' Cayleb Jones: Signs reserve/future contract
Jones signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.
Jones spent all of the 2017 offseason and preseason with the Vikings before being cut prior to the start of the regular season. He was then signed to the team's practice squad where he remained for the rest of the season. The only wideout not under contract next season for Minnesota is Michael Floyd, which could hamper Jones' chances of making the active roster in 2018.
