Vikings coach Mike Zimmer ruled Lang (leg) out for the season following Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Lang, who was carted off the field with an air cast on his right leg Saturday, failed to avoid a serious injury as he'll undego surgery and lose his 2018 season as a result. Fellow guard Josh Andrews also left Saturday's tilt with a leg injury, leaving the Vikings extremely thin up front behind starter Tom Compton.