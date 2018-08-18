Vikings' Cedrick Lang: Taken off on cart
Lang sported an air cast on his right leg as he was carted off the field during Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
An air cast is certainly not a good sign, especially with the Vikings losing lineman Josh Andrews earlier in the game. More information on his status will likely be released after he undergoes some tests.
