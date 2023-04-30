Minnesota signed Johnson as an undrafted free agent Saturday.
Johnson was a quarterback for SE Louisiana, but he's opting to make the transition to wideout at the professional level. During his five-year college career, he caught just seven passes for 83 yards and two scores, but he showcased his versatility by rushing for 611 yards and eight scores to go along with 1,527 passing yards during the 2022-23 campaign. Minnesota also signed wideouts Malik Knowles and Thayer Thomas following the 2023 Draft, but all three pass catchers will likely be long shots to make the Vikings' initial 53-man roster.