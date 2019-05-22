Beebe saw reps with the first-team offense during Wednesday's practice, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Beebe looks to be back in order after dealing with a hamstring injury that pestered him throughout the 2018 season. His standing with the first-team offense means little at this stage in the offseason -- especially without Stefon Diggs in attendance for the voluntary workout -- but Beebe at least seems to be in the mix for the No. 3 job that Laquon Treadwell has failed to secure behind Diggs and Adam Thielen.