Beebe brought in all seven targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 28-27 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also netted zero yards on his two punt returns and muffed a third.

Beebe ran the gamut of emotions in the last two minutes-plus of the back-and-forth affair, first muffing a punt at his own 14-yard line that led to a Joey Slye field goal and six-point Panthers lead. However, Beebe was then able to come back and snare what would turn out to be a 10-yard scoring grab with just 46 seconds remaining, atoning for his earlier error in fine fashion. The third-year Northern Illinois product has primarily been limited to special teams all season, but Adam Thielen's absence Sunday due to his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list opened up a rare opportunity from scrimmage for Beebe. However, the 26-year-old is likely to revert to his spot deep down the depth chart if Thielen returns for a Week 13 battle against the Jaguars.