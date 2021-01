Beebe ended his season catching 20 of his 30 targets for 201 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

In his third year with the Vikings, Beebe emerged as a capable backup and achieved career highs in receptions, targets, yards, touchdowns and number of appearances. This was the first season the 26-year-old was a regular in the offense, but it remains to be seen if Minnesota will retain the upcoming restricted free agent.