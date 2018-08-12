Beebe had three receptions for 22 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown, in Saturday's preseason win at Denver.

Most of Beebe's work came late in the fourth quarter, but the undrafted free agent from Northern Illinois showed a spark that could put him in the conversation for a final spot on the roster.

