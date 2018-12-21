Beebe (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Beebe has missed the last four games with the lingering hamstring issue but is all set to go for Week 16. The 24-year-old saw 13 and 29 offensive snaps in his two games on the team prior to the injury, and could see a similar workload at Detroit.