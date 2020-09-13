site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Chad Beebe: Deactivated for Week 1
RotoWire Staff
Beebe is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Packers, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Seven wide receivers made the cut for the Vikings and six of them will be active for Week 1, but Beebe is not among that crew.
