Vikings' Chad Beebe: Done for season
Beebe (ankle) will not return during the 2018-19 season, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Vikings anticipated that Beebe would return from IR at some point when he was initially placed on the list back in late September. That will evidently not come to fruition, ending his second NFL season with Beebe having accumulated two catches for 70 yards on two targets over three games. He's expected to be ready for the start of the 2020 offseason program.
