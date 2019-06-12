Offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Beebe is "making a name for himself" this offseason, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I will give the kid credit, he comes out here and he works" Stefanski added.

Beebe seems to be firmly in the mix for the team's No. 3 receiver and top punt returner this offseason, evidenced by the fact that he's been given looks at both positions in OTAs and minicamp. The 25-year-old caught just four passes for 39 yards last season in his three appearances, and could be in line for an increased role in 2019 if his strong offseason continues.