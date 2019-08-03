Vikings' Chad Beebe: Front-runner for No. 3 WR role
Beebe has emerged as a front-runner for the No. 3 receiver job, ESPN reports.
Beebe has been impressive in camp when working with the first-team offense and is ahead in the battle that also includes Jordan Taylor, Jeff Badet, Brandon Zylstra and Laquon Treadwell. However, the No. 3 receiver role has not been targeted much in the offense with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen getting almost all the targets. Plus the Vikings may utilize a third receiver even less if they use more two-TE sets with rookie Irv Smith. Still, Beebe is a player two watch in the preseason as he could force a larger role.
