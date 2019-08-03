Beebe has emerged as a frontrunner for the No. 3 receiver job, ESPN reports.

Beebe has been impressive in camp when working with the first-team offense, and he's ahead in the battle that also includes Jordan Taylor, Jeff Badet, Brandon Zylstra and Laquon Treadwell. However, the No. 3 receiver role has not been targeted much in the offense, with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen getting an overwhelming majority of the looks. Plus, the Vikings may utilize a third receiver even less if they use more two-TE sets with rookie Irv Smith. Still, Beebe is a player to watch in the preseason, as he could force himself into a larger role.

