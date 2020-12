Beebe caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win against the Jaguars.

After playing hero in a Week 12 win over the Panthers, Beebe reverted to his typical usage with Adam Thielen back from the COVID-19 list. He played 28 snaps on offense (31 percent) and saw a 7.5 percent target share. Beebe's still the clear No. 3 wideout, but Kirk Cousins' narrow target tree heavily favors Thielen, Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook.