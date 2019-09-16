Beebe had one reception for 61 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss at Green Bay.

Beebe has a firm hold on the No. 3 receiver role, but it's not a big factor in the Vikings offense as he has just three targets in two games. Beebe played just 16 snaps on offense. Beebe has emerged as the primary punt returner with four returns for 25 yards Sunday.

