The MRI that Beebe underwent Monday revealed torn ligaments in his ankle, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Beebe will avoid surgery on the ankle for now, but the Vikings seem prepared to be without their No. 3 receiver and top punt returner for at least the Week 4 matchup with the Bears. The Vikings' frequent use of the fullback and two-tight end sets had limited Beebe's work at receiver this season, as he has yet to play more than 26 percent of the offensive snaps in any of the team's three games. Rookie Bisi Johnson will step into a meager role in three-wideout sets for as long as Beebe is sidelined.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories