The Vikings placed Beebe (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

For the time being, Beebe is expected to avoid surgery to address the ligament damage in his ankle, but the move to IR means he'll be sidelined for at least the next eight weeks. Minnesota signed Laquon Treadwell to the roster in a corresponding move to add depth to the team's receiver room while Beebe is on the mend.