Beebe had one reception for 18 yards on his lone target in Sunday's loss at Chicago.

Beebe played 29 snaps on offense, which tied Laquon Treadwell for third most on the team. His role on the offense could continue to grow after making his regular season debut in Week 9. However, the offense has given out few targets in the passing game after Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

