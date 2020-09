Beebe had one reception for nine yards in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.

Beebe was active for the first time this season and overtook Bisi Johnson on the depth chart, working mostly as the slot receiver. Beebe played 22 of the offense's 65 snaps with Justin Jefferson working as the No. 2 receiver opposite Adam Thielen. Beebe could see more targets his way if he can stay healthy and the offense gets more comfortable with him in the slot.