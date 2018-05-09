Vikings' Chad Beebe: Joins Vikings

Beebe signed a contract with the Vikings on Sunday.

Beebe earned the contract after making an impression at the Vikings' rookie minicamp over the weekend. The Northern Illinois product is likeliest to contribute on special teams -- perhaps even as a return man -- and faced a multitude of injuries during his college career that limited his time on the field.

