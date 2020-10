Beebe had one reception for 11 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss at Seattle. He also returned two punts for an average of 3.5 yards.

Beebe was the primary slot receiver and he played on 27 of the offense's 87 snaps. However, Minnesota's passing offense looks to have few targets for anyone but the running backs, Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. Beebe was back as the punt returner as he's been alternating duties with K.J. Osborn, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury.