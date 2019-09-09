Vikings' Chad Beebe: Just one reception Sunday
Beebe had one reception for nine yards on his lone target in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
It's hard to get too much of a read on Beebe's usage in the offense on a day when the Vikings dominated on the ground (172 yards rushing) and only needed to throw ten passes. Beebe looks set as the third receiver as he played 14 snaps on offense compared to Bisi Johnson's seven snaps. However, it remains to be seen if Beebe or any receiver other than Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs will have more than token role in the passing game.
