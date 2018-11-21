Vikings' Chad Beebe: Limited in practice Wednesday
Beebe (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Beebe appears to have sustained a minor hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Bears, putting his Week 12 status in question. The undrafted rookie has seen modest offensive usage since making his NFL debut in Week 9, and will hope to avoid any sort of setback due to injury. If Beebe were to miss any time, Brandon Zylstra could receive a small uptick in snaps.
