Beebe has made Minnesota's 53-man roster to begin the regular season, The Athletic reports.
Beebe began the 2019 season as Minnesota's potential No. 3 wide receiver, but he was limited to only three games due to an ankle injury. While he's healthy entering the 2020 regular season, he wasn't seen as a contender for the third-receiver role during training camp. He'll likely begin the season as the fourth or fifth receiver and make a larger impact on special teams. Still, he's always made a strong impression when given playing time on offense, but he needs to show he can stay healthy.