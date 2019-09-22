Beebe will undergo an MRI on his injured ankle after Sunday's 34-14 win against the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Prior to leaving the contest, Beebe muffed a punt, committed a 15-yard penalty for an illegal block above the waist, and didn't contribute anything on offense. The upcoming examination will determine if Beebe will require any time away from the field.

